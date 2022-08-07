John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85. The company has a market cap of $864.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.30. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $93.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 190.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

