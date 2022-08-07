Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Decreased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,618 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 32,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 220,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,994,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $171.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.60. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

