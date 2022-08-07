Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lowered by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 32,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 220,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

