Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 32,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 220,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,994,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.60.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.