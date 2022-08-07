Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,036.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,658 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.11 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.21 and a 200-day moving average of $174.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $449.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

Further Reading

