Joseph H. Iv Griffith Sells 12,733 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 12,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $310,557.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,636.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

908 Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $784.94 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 908 Devices

908 Devices Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after buying an additional 727,729 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,210,000 after buying an additional 486,533 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 552,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 242,968 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 196,826 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

