JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target to GBX 275

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 275 ($3.37) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada raised ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.06) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 253 ($3.10).

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 240.60 ($2.95) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 205.79. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 256 ($3.14). The firm has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 4,812.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85.

In related news, insider Jonny Mason acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £49,280 ($60,384.76).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

