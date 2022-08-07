JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Neutral

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 40.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 37.9 %

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $615.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 54.64%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,945.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,514.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $93,877. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 6.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

