Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $335,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,552.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $322,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $337,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $309,700.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $108,904.60.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45.

Moderna Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $186.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 402,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 11.7% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.5% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Moderna by 59.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 108.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

