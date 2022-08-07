Kaltura (KLTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Kaltura to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Kaltura has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. On average, analysts expect Kaltura to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kaltura Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of KLTR stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $346.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.
Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.
