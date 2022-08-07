Kaltura (KLTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Kaltura to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Kaltura has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. On average, analysts expect Kaltura to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Kaltura Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of KLTR stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $346.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLTR. Edenbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaltura by 561.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaltura by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,247 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 246,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

About Kaltura

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.