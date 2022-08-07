KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE KAR opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.33.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director J Mark Howell bought 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director J Mark Howell acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael T. Kestner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,553.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 166,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,450 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,002,000 after buying an additional 549,574 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,753,000 after buying an additional 292,934 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,840,000 after buying an additional 917,466 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,422,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,084,000 after purchasing an additional 301,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,856 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

