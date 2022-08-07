Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Insider Activity at Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $2,118,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 336,407 shares of company stock worth $2,174,368 in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 861,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

