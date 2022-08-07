Kenneth Allard Sells 1,345 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $893,150.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Gartner Stock Performance
IT opened at $295.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.55 and a 200-day moving average of $271.90. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.
Institutional Trading of Gartner
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gartner (IT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.