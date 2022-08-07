Kenneth Allard Sells 1,345 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $893,150.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT opened at $295.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.55 and a 200-day moving average of $271.90. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.