KeyCorp Raises Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $285.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.38.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $255.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.36. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,062. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Paylocity by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

