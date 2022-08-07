KGI Securities Downgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Neutral

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by investment analysts at KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.34.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 0.5 %

SHOP opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95. Shopify has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Shopify by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 38 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Shopify by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.