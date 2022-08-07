Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $929.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.