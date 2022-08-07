Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $929.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.