LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LNXSF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($56.70) to €46.00 ($47.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($72.16) to €64.00 ($65.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($70.10) to €50.00 ($51.55) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.79) to €52.00 ($53.61) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($60.82) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $36.38 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $76.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.