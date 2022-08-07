Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.38.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
Las Vegas Sands Price Performance
Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.25. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63.
Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.
About Las Vegas Sands
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
