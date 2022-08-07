Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Down 7.2%

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAURGet Rating)’s share price fell 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.04. 44,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 624,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAURGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 114,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $1,315,479.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 515,986 shares of company stock worth $5,717,032. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

