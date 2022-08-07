L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Major Shareholder Sells $277,660.80 in Stock

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 19,282 shares of L&F Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $277,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,906 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
L&F Acquisition Stock Down 24.0 %
NYSE LNFA opened at $10.95 on Friday. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L&F Acquisition
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,218,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 771,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 235,965 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 3,904.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 942,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 918,534 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,152,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 433,068 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 349,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 66,123 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L&F Acquisition Company Profile
L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L&F Acquisition (LNFA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for L&F Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L&F Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.