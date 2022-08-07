LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. LifeStance Health Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.23. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,265,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,862,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,265,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,862,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gwen H. Booth sold 88,798 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $467,965.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,083,637 shares in the company, valued at $37,330,766.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 499,780 shares of company stock worth $2,793,504 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after buying an additional 2,749,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 226,578 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 157,722 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.