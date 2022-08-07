Light & Wonder (LNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Light & Wonder to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.35 million. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Light & Wonder to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNW opened at $52.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.70. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Light & Wonder

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNW. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.