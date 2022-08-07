Lightning eMotors (ZEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Lightning eMotors has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Lightning eMotors had a negative net margin of 385.50% and a negative return on equity of 332.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. On average, analysts expect Lightning eMotors to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Lightning eMotors Stock Up 4.8 %

ZEV opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $316.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEV. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

In other Lightning eMotors news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $103,646.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1,820.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 154,075 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Lightning eMotors by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 91,803 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 504,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.