LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Shares Gap Down to $28.02

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.02, but opened at $25.45. LiveRamp shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 6,940 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97.

LiveRamp ( NASDAQ:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $141.73 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

