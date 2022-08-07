LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

LiveRamp Stock Down 15.0 %

LiveRamp stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $141.73 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

