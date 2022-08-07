LiveVox (LVOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. LiveVox has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 90.78%. The company had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.74 million. On average, analysts expect LiveVox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LiveVox stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. LiveVox has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of $198.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LiveVox by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveVox by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 439,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveVox by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 72,052,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

LVOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

