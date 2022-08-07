LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
LL Flooring Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE:LL opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.14. LL Flooring has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). LL Flooring had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $298.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LL Flooring will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of LL Flooring
About LL Flooring
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
Featured Stories
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
