LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

NYSE:LL opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.14. LL Flooring has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). LL Flooring had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $298.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LL Flooring will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

