Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 100.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LRFC opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Logan Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.89% of Logan Ridge Finance as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.

