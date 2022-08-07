Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE LPX opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.65. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $79.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $64.52.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $730,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 47.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

