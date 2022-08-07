LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $225.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $227.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,247 shares of company stock worth $14,822,792 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.