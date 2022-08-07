Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 775,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $14,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,627,000 after acquiring an additional 231,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lucid Group by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,007 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $103,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,183,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,553,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,128,000 after buying an additional 560,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCID. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 32.83.

LCID opened at 18.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 18.67 and a 200-day moving average of 22.07. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 13.25 and a 52-week high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 7.59.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

