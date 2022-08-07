Luis Borgen Sells 28,730 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $582,644.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.97. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 142,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 357.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 108,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

