Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 102,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 571,761 shares.The stock last traded at $7.42 and had previously closed at $6.65.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of -1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,745 shares in the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $10,217,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 840,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
