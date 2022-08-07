Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 102,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 571,761 shares.The stock last traded at $7.42 and had previously closed at $6.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of -1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 566.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,745 shares in the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $10,217,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 840,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.