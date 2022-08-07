Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LYFT. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

LYFT opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.82. Lyft has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.21%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth about $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,383 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

