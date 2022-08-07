Madre Armelle De Sells 3,750 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $374,700.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $176,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00.

Datadog Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $113.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.20.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

