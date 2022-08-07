Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $13.42

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.42, but opened at $14.00. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 61,165 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MARA. B. Riley cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 5.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

