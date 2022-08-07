Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 91.57% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 111,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 67,774 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,620.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 45,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.