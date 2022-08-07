Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Down to $10.96

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $10.37. Marqeta shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 51,783 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Marqeta Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $932,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Marqeta by 1,104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,890,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

