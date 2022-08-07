Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $157.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,593,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

