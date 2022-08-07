MCF Advisors LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,409,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,761,666 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

