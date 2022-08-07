MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading Down 15.9%

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) dropped 15.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 119,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The stock has a market cap of $611.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,136.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $247,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 387,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 102,202 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $9,798,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 141,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $5,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

