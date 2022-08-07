Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Cim LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Medpace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Medpace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $165.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.44.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

