Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average of $100.81. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

