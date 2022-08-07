Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.
NASDAQ MRCY opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.74. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.28, a PEG ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
