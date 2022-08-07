Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.74. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.28, a PEG ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

