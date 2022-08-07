Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $202.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.30. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -674.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($1.05). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $135,894.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,373.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $135,894.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,373.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $1,078,689.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,530.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,062 shares of company stock worth $1,618,881. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 38.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $2,185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 13.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.