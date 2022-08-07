Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of MLAB stock opened at $202.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.30. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -674.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($1.05). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 38.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $2,185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 13.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mesa Laboratories
Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.