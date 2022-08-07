Meta Materials (MMAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Meta Materials to post earnings of -0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.03 by -0.03. The company had revenue of 2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 2.40 million. Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 999.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. On average, analysts expect Meta Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Meta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MMAT opened at 0.91 on Friday. Meta Materials has a 1-year low of 0.88 and a 1-year high of 6.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $328.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Meta Materials news, Director Allison Christilaw acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 1.67 per share, with a total value of 25,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 25,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Allison Christilaw bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of 1.67 per share, with a total value of 25,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 25,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 1.30 per share, with a total value of 45,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,948,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,532,714.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Meta Materials by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Meta Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Meta Materials by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Materials by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.