MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of MTG opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 64.21%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 443.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 315,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 257,855 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 108,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

