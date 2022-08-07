Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MITK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 211,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MITK stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $487.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

MITK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

