Mizuho Trims Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price to $130.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Mizuho from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.20.

Datadog Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $113.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average is $121.61. Datadog has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

