Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

NYSE:MOD opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $45,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,389.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

